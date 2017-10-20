Wisconsin Badgers-Maryland Terrapins pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturdays game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium:

-- This is the third meeting between Wisconsin and Maryland. The Badgers have won both the matchups -- 52-7 at Madison in 2014 and 31-24 in College Park in 2015.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 19-3 when scoring first (4-0 in 2017), 8-3 when the opponent scores first (2-0 in 2017), 17-3 when leading after the first quarter (5-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 23-2 when leading at halftime (4-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 24-2 when leading after the third quarter (6-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- Jonathan Taylor needs 14 yards rushing to become the 18th player in Badgers history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and 31st time overall. He'll also be just the fourth freshman to accomplish the feat.

-- Taylor needs 67 yards to pass James White for 4th-most rushing yards by a freshmen in Badgers history.

-- With his next 200-yard rushing game, Taylor will be just the third Wisconsin player to have four or more 200-yard games in a season. Ron Dayne had five such games in 1996 and '99 while Melvin Gordon did it six times in 2014.

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to pass Mike Howard for 12th place, 2 to tie Tyler Donovan for 11th place, 3 to tie Neil Graff for 10th place and 4 to tie Mike Samuel for 9th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 108 passing yards to pass Gregg Bohlig for 16th place, 155 to pass Mike Kalasmiki for 15th place and 367 to pass Ron Miller for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 2 pass completions to John Ryan and Hal Brandt for 16th place, 3 to pass Mike Carroll for 15th place and 14 to pass Ron Miller for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 5 touchdown passes to tie Scott Tolzien (2009 and '10) for 10th place on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 48 receiving yards to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place, 87 to pass Tim Stracka for 16th place and 113 to pass David Charles for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Fumagalli needs 1 reception to pass Jonathan Orr for 13th place and 6 to tie and 7 to pass Mel Reddick for 12th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Jazz Peavy needs 120 receiving yards to pass David Gilreath for 25th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 11th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to tie and 2 to pass Lamarr White for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Nick Nelson needs 3 pass breakups to tie six others (Ken Dixon, 1972; Jamar Fletcher, 1998; Mike Echols, 1999 and 2001; Marcus Cromartie 2012 and Sojourn Shelton, 2016) for 9th place and 4 to tie Troy Vincent (1991), Allen Langford (2008) and Devin Smith (2012) for 6th place on UW's all-time single-season list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 1 points to tie and 2 to pass James White for 6th place, 7 to tie Melvin Gordon for 5th place and 8 to tie and 9 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time scoring list.

-- Gaglianone needs 1 field goal to Taylor Mehlhaff and Rich Thompson for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs 1 field-goal attempts to tie and 2 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).