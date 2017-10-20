Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

Why you should be legit excited for Oklahoma City's new "Big 3"

FoxSports

After their debut win Thursday night, Nick Wright talks about why he excited for the Thunder's new Big 3 of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George in Oklahoma City.

Gallery:
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George make debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports | Mark D. Smith