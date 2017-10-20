Pacers' Turner out next two games with neck injury, concussion
The Indiana Pacers will be without their star center for the next two games, at least.
The Pacers announced Friday that third-year player Myles Turner will miss the Portland game Friday and the game at Miami on Saturday. He hasbeen diagnosed with a concussion and sore neck.
Turner was injured during the Pacers' season-opening win over Brooklyn.
Once his symptoms have resolved, Turner will begin the NBA concussion protocol for return to play.