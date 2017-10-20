Nikola Vucevic scores career-high 41 as Magic fall to Nets

NEW YORK (AP) -- D'Angelo Russell, Trevor Booker and DeMarre Carroll all scored 17 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic 126-121 on Friday night in their home opener.

Booker added 11 rebounds and made the clinching free throws with 0.9 seconds left after Orlando's Evan Fournier missed a tying 3-point attempt.

The Nets bounced back after yielding 140 points Wednesday night in a season-opening loss to Indiana, a game in which they lost Jeremy Lin for the season after a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee.

Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Magic, who beat Miami in their opener. Fournier finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

It was tied at 106 before Brooklyn's Joe Harris had consecutive baskets midway through the fourth quarter. The Nets stayed ahead from there, with Russell banking in a jumper while being fouled with 1:23 left after the Magic had closed within one.

TIP-INS

Magic: Starting guard Elfrid Payton did not play in the second half because of a strained left hamstring. Forward Aaron Gordon missed the game with a sore left ankle. … Vucevic's previous career high was 37 points, set on April 13, 2015, at Minnesota.

Nets: The Nets said rookie Jarrett Allen was the second-youngest player to play for them at 19 years, 182 days. Derrick Favors, now with the Utah Jazz, was 19 years, 104 days when he debuted on Oct. 27, 2010. … The game was the first of just 39 at Barclays Center this season. The Nets' other two home games will be in Mexico City, where they will face Oklahoma City on Dec. 7 and Miami on Dec. 9.

TAKING A KNEE

Justine Skye took a knee at the end of her performance of the national anthem. Skye, who is black, was nearing the completion of the song when she went to one knee for the finish. A Nets spokeswoman said the team was not aware of Skye's plans.

SEASON OVER

Lin had surgery Friday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York . The Nets said the surgery was successful and Lin is expected to make a full recovery.

BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY

The Empire State Building's tower went with a white and black light pattern for the Nets' home opener.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

Nets: Host Atlanta on Sunday night.