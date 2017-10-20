Expand / Collapse search
NHL says Avs' nullified goal vs. Blues should have counted

The NHL has acknowledged video review incorrectly nullified a late-game goal by the Colorado Avalanche during a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

In a statement released Friday, the league said it made a mistake by taking away Mikko Rantanen's goal late in the third period on a coach's challenge for offside. The review determined that Sven Andrighetto was offside, but on a previous entry into the zone, which is not supposed to be subject to a challenge.

By rule, challenges can be made only on the entry into the offensive zone before a goal. Because of that, the league says "the goal should have counted."

If the goal had counted, the Avalanche and Blues would have been tied at 4-all at 17:26 of the third period and St. Louis would have been given a two-minute minor penalty.

This is the first time since coach's challenges were instituted before the 2015-16 season that the NHL has admitted a mistake was made on an offside review.

