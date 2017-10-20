Keller, Stepan each score twice but Coyotes remain winless

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tyler Seguin scored a pair of third-period goals and the Dallas Stars held off Arizona 5-4 on Thursday night, sending the winless Coyotes to their seventh straight defeat to begin the season.

Seguin put in the rebound of Jamie Benn's shot at 8:20 of the third, less than 90 seconds after the Coyotes had pulled even. He added his fifth of the season with 2:54 left to make it 5-3.

Clayton Keller scored his second goal of the game with 22 seconds left to trim the margin to one. Derek Stepan also scored twice for Arizona (0-6-1), the only NHL team without a victory.

Benn had a goal and two assists as Dallas beat the Coyotes for the second time in three days.

Stepan scored his first two goals for Arizona. The veteran center arrived in an offseason trade with the New York Rangers and scored in each of the first two periods.

The Stars defeated the Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night in Dallas, with goalie Ben Bishop stopping 27 of 28 shots. Bishop wasn't as effective on Thursday, though he made a few quality saves and stopped 27 shots in all.

Adin Hill, starting his second straight game in net for Arizona, had 26 saves.

The Coyotes got off to a promising start when Stepan redirected a shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson into the net at 5:50 of the first period.

Dallas answered quickly when Benn was left alone in front on a power play, and after a deke deposited the puck past Hill to tie the score at the 6:23 mark. The goal was Benn's third of the season.

Then came a play that encapsulated the Coyotes' start to this season. Tyler Pitlick centered a pass that Hill stopped. The rebound came out to Arizona defenseman Luke Schenn, whose attempt to clear turned into an accidental own-goal.

Radek Faksa was credited with the goal because he was nearest to Schenn. It was Faksa's second goal in two games.

Keller, who had an assist on Stepan's first goal, hit the post with a shot in the first period. Keller blocked a shot on defense, then beat Bishop on a breakaway at 6:41 of the third to make it 3-all.

Stepan was in the right spot early in the second period when Max Domi's shot went between his legs. The rebound off Bishop's save came back to Stepan, who scored from close range to tie it at 2.

Bishop kept it tied when he stopped shots from Domi and Stepan in the final minute of the second. Stepan missed a chance for a hat trick when he couldn't get off a strong backhand after a turnover with no defender in front.

NOTES: Arizona C Brad Richardson missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. … No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. … Dallas D Julius Honka was scratched for the third time in seven games this season, with D Jamie Oleksiak on the ice for the first time in three games. … Stars Hall of Famer Mike Modano attended the game.

UP NEXT

Coyotes host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday in the first of three meetings this season.