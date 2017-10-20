Hawks second-year wing DeAndre' Bembry out with fractured wrist

DeAndre' Bembry, one of the Atlanta Hawks' promising young pieces, will be sidelined with a fractured right wrist.

The team announced the extent of the injury prior to Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets after Bembry underwent an MRI. The second-year wing will return to Atlanta and meet with team physicians on Monday, Oct. 23, to determine his recovery process. The timetable for his return will be set after his evaluation.

The Saint Joseph's product averaged 2.7 points in 38 games as a rookie last season.

He scored six points in 18 minutes in the team's 2017-18 road opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

With Bembry out of coach Mike Budenholzer's wing rotation, the bench will be stretched thin. The Hawks utilized a 12-man rotation in their season opener, but now wings like Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince and Marco Belinellicould be handed greater workloads, rookie Tyler Dorsey and/or second-year option Nicolas Brussino could be forced into action or backup point guard Malcolm Delaney could see more time in two-point guard lineups. Either way, it's far from good news entering Game 2 without a significant piece to the current puzzle.