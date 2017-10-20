Dolphins center Mike Pouncey returns to practice, questionable for Sunday's game

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has returned to practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Pouncey practiced Friday for the first time since entering the concussion protocol and missing last week's win at Atlanta.

Receiver DeVante Parker missed practice again and is doubtful because of an ankle injury. Cornerback Xavien Howard, also nursing an ankle injury, took full part in practice and is questionable.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports | Steve Mitchell