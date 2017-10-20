Did Lonzo Ball's debut change Colin's mind on 'LeBron-to-LA'?

Lonzo Ball (1-of-6 shooting in 29 minutes) maybe didn't have the rookie debut he expected with the Lakers.

Thanks to the defense of the Clippers' Patrick Beverly, Ball struggled in his first game as a pro, but did have nine rebounds and four assists in the 108-92 loss on Thursday night.

On Friday, Colin Cowherd, who's spoken many times about the possibility of LeBron James joining Ball and Co. in Los Angeles, changed his tune a bit.

Click the video up top for more.