Indians' Brantley undergoes ankle surgery

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley underwent right ankle surgery Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte.

Dr. Robert Anderson performed the arthroscopic surgery to stabilize ligaments to his right ankle. Brantley is expected to be ready to resume full baseball activity in four-to-five months.

The 30-year-old played in 90 games for the Tribe in 2017. Brantley missed time this season with the ankle injury and was out for nearly all of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury.

(Information from Cleveland Indians press release)