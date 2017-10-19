Conor McGregor a future WWE superstar? Jim Ross tells Colin Cowherd 'McGregor will earn a massive check from Vince McMahon someday'

Since making his foray from the octagon to the boxing ring, there's been a lot of speculation over where Conor McGregor goes next. And while it seems like we'll be seeing McGregor back in the UFC very soon, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has weighed in on where he thinks McGregor will end up.

"There's no way Conor McGregor will not earn a massive paycheck from Vince McMahon," Ross told Colin Cowherd on 'The HERD' on Thursday.

"I would suggest at a Wrestlemania somewhere down the road," Ross continued. "The attraction's there, the marketing's there, the money's there, why not make it happen?"

In the interview, Ross declared his utmost admiration for McGregor as a fighter and an athlete, and he did admit he expected to see McGregor back in the octagon soon. But a one-off WWE event would be something Ross thinks McGregor would be crazy to pass up.

See Ross's complete interview from 'The HERD' below: