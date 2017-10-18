La Russa steps down as D-backs' chief analyst

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks announced Wednesday that Tony La Russa will leave his position as chief baseball analyst at the end of October.

La Russa, who was inducted into Baseball's Hall of Fame for his managerial career, served from 2015-2016 as the team's chief baseball officer before moving into the analyst position this year.

"I am grateful to everyone in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for the opportunity to complete my baseball education," La Russa said in a statement released by the team. "After years in uniform and working with the Commissioner and many special members of Major League Baseball, being a part of the D-backs was both exciting and educational. The challenges facing baseball operations, player development and scouting are unique, as it's a 24-7, 12-month job and more demanding than I ever realized. The success in 2017 was a complete team effort throughout the organization -- including great support from our fans -- and with the current leadership in place, we can expect it to be the foundation for many winning years to come."

Managing general partner Ken Kendrick, president and CEO Derrick Hall and general manager Mike Hazen all praised La Russa for his tenure in Arizona.

"Tony's contributions have played a significant role in helping put our franchise on the path to success and for that, we are all very grateful," Kendrick said. "He has always represented the team with class and has left a mark on the franchise that will benefit us for years to come."

Said Hall: "Having his Hall of Fame credentials, vast experience and knowledge of the game as resources to rely upon and learn from has been tremendous. The transition to the new leadership team has been smooth and flawless with his willingness and positivity. I will forever value his hard work and our friendship."

Added Hazen: "Tony has been of great value to me, personally, and our staff during the past season, and Im very appreciative for all that he has done here and the manner in which he handled the transition. I always had respect for him and his accomplishments prior to working with him every day, and that has only grown in the past year. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future."