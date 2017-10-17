FOX Sports Midwest to televise 12 Saint Louis men's basketball games

ST. LOUIS Saint Louis University and FOX Sports Midwest announcedTuesdaya continuation of a longtime partnership, as 12 Billikens mens basketball games will be televised on the network in 2017-18.

The Billikens season opener against Seattle on Friday, Nov. 10, kicks off the coverage on FOX Sports Midwest.Dan McLaughlin, who just wrapped up his 20th season as part of St. Louis Cardinals telecasts for FSMW, will serve as the primary play-by-play voice for the second year in a row. Billikens Hall of FamerScott Highmarkreturns as the analyst.

The partnership was secured on behalf of SLU by its athletics multimedia rightsholder, Learfields Billikens Sports Properties.

Games televised on FOX Sports Midwest will also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGo.com. The full SLU mens basketball schedule, with tip times, is available here.

Below are the games televised on FOX Sports Midwest. The Fordham game on Feb. 3 will air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus.

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Detroit Mercy (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Western Michigan (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 vs. Southern Illinois (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 12 vs. Murray State (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Southeast Missouri State (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Richmond (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Fordham (7 p.m.)*

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. La Salle (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 17 at Richmond (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. George Washington (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 3 vs. St. Bonaventure (7 p.m.)

*FOX Sports Midwest Plus