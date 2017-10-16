Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino fired following corruption, fraud investigation

Louisville basketball head coach Rick Pitino was officially fired Monday following a federal investigation into corruption and fraud claims against the athletic program.

The move came after Pitino was put on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 27.

Pitino, 65, is not named in court complaints in the federal probe, but interim President Greg Postel said in a disciplinary letter that the allegations violated the coach’s contract.

The move Monday officially ends Pitino's 16-year tenure with the program, a run that included winning the 2013 NCAA championship but was tarnished by several embarrassing off-court incidents.

The decision was made during a board meeting for the Louisville Athletic Association. The process began on Oct. 2 after the association authorized Postel to begin the process of firing Pitino for cause.

