Special teams come up big for Rams in 27-17 win over Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff 103 yards, one of two special teams touchdowns that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 on Sunday.

The Rams (4-2) also blocked a punt for a score and a 10-point lead in the first half. Malcolm Brown returned the loose ball 8 yards for the franchises first such touchdown since 2005.

The Jaguars (3-3) botched a decent chance to tie the game early in the fourth period when Blake Bortles fumbled on one play and then threw an interception on the next. It cost Jacksonville a shot at ending its up-and-down start to the season.



Los Angeles essentially sealed its third road victory on Greg Zuerleins 29-yard field goal with 2:32 remaining. The Rams hadnt started 3-0 away from home since 2001.

The Jaguars, coming off an impressive victory at Pittsburgh, still havent won consecutive games in more than a year and lost for the ninth time in 10 games at EverBank Field.

Rookie Leonard Fournette set the tone again by scoring on the first play from scrimmage. After Coopers kickoff return, Fournette took a handoff and went 75 yards for his sixth rushing touchdown and seventh score of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS!! Blocked punt for a TD! #LAvsJAX pic.twitter.com/03OUEI6APO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 15, 2017

Fournette also scored on his 28th and final carry last week against the Steelers, a 90-yard run that put an exclamation point on a blowout. So Fournette totaled 165 yards and two scores on back-to-back carries.

His latest touchdown also made history. The consecutive scores marked the first time in the Super Bowl era that any game had two touchdowns of at least 75 yards in the first 30 seconds of play.

Fournette finished with 130 yards on 21 carries.

Todd Gurley ran 23 times for 116 yards for the Rams, who are in the middle of an 11-day road trip. Robert Woods caught five passes for 70 yards. And Jared Goff was 11 of 21 for 124 yards, including a 4-yard TD pass to Gerald Everett.