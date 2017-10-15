Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Johnson baptized in hotel pool with teammates by his side

Marcus Johnson, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, said he was baptized in a North Carolina swimming pool Thursday with the support of several of his teammates — and tweeted out a photo of the event.

“First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleaned & Reborn in JESUS name!! #WholeHeartedly,” Johnson tweeted Thursday.

Johnson was baptized in Charlotte at the hotel where the team was staying, according to CBS Sports. The Eagles beat the Carolina Panthers Thursday, with a score of 28-23.

Alongside Johnson during his baptism was quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski, tight end Trey Burton, linebacker Jordan Hicks and backup quarterback Nick Foles, among others, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Chase Daniel, now a quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, told ESPN in December 2016 when he was a backup quarterback for the Eagles that his team was “by far the most spiritual team I’ve been on.”

Five teammates — linebackers Jordan Hicks, Mychal Kendricks and Kamu Grugier-Hill, and wide receivers Paul Turner and David Watford — were baptized in the Philadelphia Eagles’ recovery pool late last year, according to reports.