Heat convert Matt Williams Jr.'s deal into two-way contract

MIAMI -- The Miami Heat announced Sunday that they have converted the contract of Matt Williams Jr. into a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams Jr., who was originally signed by the Heat on July 24, appeared in all six preseason games with Miami and averaged 2.2 points in 6.4 minutes of action. He scored nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range in a win vs. Washington on October 11. Williams Jr. previously appeared in eight Summer League games (six starts) with the Heat in Orlando and Las Vegas and averaged 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the field, 39 percent from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 from the foul line. He started all six games in Las Vegas with Miami and shot 45 percent from three-point range, leading the team in three-point field goals made four times, including a 5-of-8 performance from beyond the arc vs. Washington on July 10 and a 6-of-9 output from downtown vs. Memphis on July 15.

The University of Central Florida graduate finished his collegiate career as the schools all-time leader in three-point field goals made (274) and became the 18th player in program history to score at least 1,000 points. He appeared in 36 games (all starts) as a senior and averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 36.5 minutes while shooting 39.1 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from three-point range and 81.1 percent from the foul line. He set the single-season school and conference records for three-point field goals made (126) and set the Knights single-game three-point field goals made record after connecting on 11 against USF on January 17. He capped the season scoring the fifth-most points for a single-season in school history and earned the teams MVP award.