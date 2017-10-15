Coyotes remain winless as Bruins roll in final 2 periods

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Zdeno Chara had a goal and two assists, Anton Khudobin stopped 27 shots in his first start of the season and the Boston Bruins kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 6-2 victory on Saturday night.

Coming off consecutive ugly losses to Colorado, the Bruins got back on track against a team they've dominated.

Boston fell behind late in the first period, quickly erased that deficit, then raced away from the Coyotes with three third-period goals to extend their winning streak to 11 straight games against Arizona, including seven consecutive in the desert.

David Pastrnak scored in the first period for the Bruins, then Chara, Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand in the third. Tim Schaller and Anders Bjork each scored late in the third period after Arizona cut the lead to 4-2.

Arizona had numerous defensive miscues, gave up multiple breakaways and got another shaky game from backup goalie Louis Domingue to remain the Western Conference's only winless team (0-4-1).

Mario Kempe scored his first career NHL goal and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had his 41st career power-play goal, most ever by a Coyotes defenseman.

The Bruins and Coyotes got the season off to slow starts thanks to shaky defense.

Boston won its opener 4-3, but allowed 10 combined goals in consecutive losses to Colorado. Tuukka Rask started all three games, though was replaced Khudobin in third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss in Denver.

Arizona has struggled as top goalie Antti Raanta has battled injuries.

Domingue has labored with Raanta out, entering Saturday's game with a 3.99 goals-against average after allowing a pair of soft goals (three overall) against the Red Wings on Thursday.

Both teams were good inside their blue lines early until Kempe deflected a shot by Anthony Duclair past Khudobin's stick side on a delayed penalty.

Arizona's lead lasted 36 seconds, erased after a shot by Chara caromed off Pastrnak's body past Domingue.

A third deflection goal early in the second period put Boston on top, this one on a power play by DeBrusk on a shot by David Krejci. Chara later punched in his own rebound after Domingue made a difficult save and Marchand gave Boston a three-goal lead after an Arizona mistake set up a breakaway.

Ekman-Larsson scored late in the third period, surpassing Fredrik Olausson's franchise record of 40 power-play goals by a defenseman. Schaller scored 23 seconds later and Bjork scored on a power play for his first NHL goal to put it out of reach.

Notes: Boston top center Patrice Bergeron started skating, but sat out for the fourth straight game as he recovers from offseason sports hernia surgery. … Arizona LW Brendan Perlini missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

The Coyotes play the first of consecutive games against the Stars in Dallas on Tuesday.