Rams, LB Alec Ogletree agree on four-year contract extension

The Rams have re-upped with one of their best defenders.

The club announced on Wednesday night a four-year contract extension with linebacker Alec Ogletree.

"Alec has evolved into a true leader of our football team and we are excited to sign him to this extension," Rams General Manager Les Snead said in a statement. "His teammates voted him as a captain in back-to-back seasons for a reason -- and it-s not only because of his production, but his character and resiliency. We look forward to Alec helping our team emerge as a consistent winner for years to come."

"I definitely want to see this franchise turn it around & definitely want to be a part of that." -- @MROGLETREE52 https://t.co/aL1vk3ajos pic.twitter.com/1yoNZjNrNJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 13, 2017

Through Week 5, Ogletree leads the Rams with 54 total tackles, including 30 solo stops. Additionally, the Georgia product has 2.0 sacks, and 3 PBUs on the season.

Ogletree, the 30th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, enjoyed his most productive season as a professional in 2016 after leading the Rams defense with 171 tackles, the fifth-highest output in franchise history.