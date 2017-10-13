Jordan Mickey notches double-double, Heat fall to 76ers in final preseason game

76ERS 119, HEAT 95

Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick each scored 19 for Philadelphia (2-3), with Redick going 5 for 6 from 3-point range.

Bam Adebayo, James Johnson and Dion Waiters had 13 apiece for Miami (3-3).

HEAT: Hassan Whiteside picked up three fouls by the midpoint of the first quarter, with Joel Embiid drawing them all. … Jordan Mickey had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Justise Winslow scored 10.

76ERS: Philadelphia "hosted" the game in Kansas City, Missouri. … The 76ers shot 14 for 39 from beyond the arc, while holding Miami to a 4 for 30 performance from long range.