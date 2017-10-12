Sammy Watkins 'frustrated' with role in Rams offense, as you'd expect a No. 1 receiver would be

Let's start with the facts.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins has 14 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the five games he's played with the Rams since his trade from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. And as he admitted to the OC Register's Rich Hammond on Wednesday, he's "frustrated" with his lack of use in the Rams offensive scheme.

In fact, here's Watkins full quote via Hammond:

"As a player, of course youre going to be frustrated. I dont know a player, a wide receiver, thats not frustrated throughout the game if youre not getting the ball. Each week, it could change. They had certain coverage that kind of took me out of the game, and thats part of the game.

Watkin's comments after practice come on the heels of the wide receiver tamely venting a bit of his frustration following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, a game in which Watkins had just four targets and zero catches.

So of course, you knew the headlines would reasonable right?

Something gotta be going on — King Me (@sammywatkins) October 9, 2017

While many of the headlines are centering around Watkins' "frustration" and contract-year (Watkins is a the end of a four-year deal signed when he was with the Bills and making more than $17 million this season), if you're a Rams fan it might be important to note Watkins reasonable response to questions about his frustrations… and what else would you expect from a No. 1 wide receiver?!

Of course, he's frustrated. As a player that relies on getting balls thrown his way to contribute to the team, you'd expect a player that caught 60 passes for 1,047 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 14 games in 2015 to want the ball in his hands.

And if you are Rams fan a week after the team scored zero touchdowns in five red zone trips against the Seahawks on Sunday, you want him to be fired up, don't you?