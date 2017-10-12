Reports: Mizzou and KU to play exhibition game in KC to support hurricane relief

Those longing for resumption of theMissouri-Kansas Border War might get their wish granted sooner than later.

An exhibition basketball game between the Tigers and Jayhawks at Sprint Center in Kansas City is being discussed, according to reports by 610 Sports Radio-KC and The Kansas City Star. The game reportedly would be played Oct. 22 and would benefit hurricane relief efforts.

Neither school has confirmed the reports.

"We are discussing an event,"Jim Marchiony, Kansas associate athletic director, told the Star. "It is very premature to talk about any specifics."

Nick Joos, senior associate athletic director at Mizzou, told the newspaper: "We are discussing a special event. It's an exhibition. There are a lot of moving parts. Nothing is finalized yet."

Mizzou and Kansas last played each other in basketball in 2012, the Tigers' last season in the Big 12 Conference before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. While some fans have expressed interest in a resumption of competition on a non-conference basis, there has been no apparent movement in that direction by the schools themselves.