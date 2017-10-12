Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL

How will the Dallas Cowboys deal with the latest Ezekiel Elliott legal news

FoxSports

Will the latest news in the Ezekiel Elliott legal situation have a major blow to the Dallas Cowboys? Colin and Whitlock react on "Speak For Yourself."