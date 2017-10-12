Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Heat forward Rodney McGruder to have surgery on leg to repair stress fracture

FoxSports

MIAMI (AP) -- Rodney McGruder, who started at small forward for the Miami Heat last season and was a strong candidate to open this season in the same role, will have surgery next week to repair a stress fracture in his leg.

McGruder played in a team-high 78 games last season for Miami, starting 65 of them. The injury will likely keep him sidelined at least three months, though the timetable for a return will be known until after surgery.

McGruder averaged 6.4 points per game last season, narrowly missing getting voted onto the All-Rookie team.

With McGruder out, it could open a path for Josh Richardson or Justise Winslow to open as Miami's starting small forward.

McGruder's injury situation was first reported by The Vertical.