We love you Bob! LA Kings legend Bob Miller getting statue outside Staples Center

Star Plaza is getting another, and very well deserving, statue outside Staples Center.

Bob Miller, the former Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer who retired in March after 44 years with the franchise, will get his own statue in a ceremony on Jan. 13.

The unveiling will be part of 'Bob Miller Celebration Day', the Kings announced on the same day Miller was honored during an LA City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Miller's statue will join Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille, both Hockey Hall of Famers.

FOX Sports West will televise the pregame ceremony (starting at 7p) before the Kings face the Ducks in Freeway Faceoff action.

All fans in attendance for that night's game will receive a special Bob Miller BoOBblehead Giveaway presented by FOX Sports West.

Get all the details about Bob Miller Celebration Day on January 13, 2018! It's a game you can't miss. https://t.co/e3WAaD4RIE — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 11, 2017

"There are moments in a persons career that never enter your wildest dreams. A statue of me unveiled outside Staples Center is something I never thought of in my life. I wish to thank AEG and LA Kings management for this distinction. I am truly honored to be joining some of the great athletes of our time, as well as my good friend, the late Chick Hearn, who 44 years ago recommended me for the Kings job. Being with one professional NHL team during my career has been an extreme pleasure,' said Miller.

Said Robitaille: "Bob Miller will forever be the 'Voice of the LA Kings' and we look forward to honoring Bob and his family as part of this very special evening in January. It is a tremendous honor and one Bob certainly deserves."

For ticket information, please click here.