Gordon, Simmons lead way for Magic in preseason victory over Spurs

Aaron Gordon scored 27 and snatched 11 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 103-98 in preseason action.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 on 6 for 11 shooting in the loss.

SPURS: Dejounte Murray scored 15 points in a team-high 26 minutes while Patty Mills and Rudy Gay added 13 apiece off the bench.

MAGIC: Jonathon Simmons put up 20 points and 10 assists and Bismack Biyombo chipped in 18 points.

UP NEXT: The Magic (3-2) host the Cavs on Friday. The Spurs (2-2) travel to face the Rockets on Friday.

106

View Gallery





Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | Reinhold Matay