Gordon, Simmons lead way for Magic in preseason victory over Spurs
Aaron Gordon scored 27 and snatched 11 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 103-98 in preseason action.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 on 6 for 11 shooting in the loss.
SPURS: Dejounte Murray scored 15 points in a team-high 26 minutes while Patty Mills and Rudy Gay added 13 apiece off the bench.
MAGIC: Jonathon Simmons put up 20 points and 10 assists and Bismack Biyombo chipped in 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Magic (3-2) host the Cavs on Friday. The Spurs (2-2) travel to face the Rockets on Friday.