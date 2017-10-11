Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA

Gordon, Simmons lead way for Magic in preseason victory over Spurs

FoxSports

Aaron Gordon scored 27 and snatched 11 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 103-98 in preseason action.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 on 6 for 11 shooting in the loss.

SPURS: Dejounte Murray scored 15 points in a team-high 26 minutes while Patty Mills and Rudy Gay added 13 apiece off the bench.

MAGIC: Jonathon Simmons put up 20 points and 10 assists and Bismack Biyombo chipped in 18 points.

UP NEXT: The Magic (3-2) host the Cavs on Friday. The Spurs (2-2) travel to face the Rockets on Friday.

106


Gallery:
Orlando Magic dancers photo gallery

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | Reinhold Matay