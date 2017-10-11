Former Eagles and ASU star Ben Hawkins dies at 73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and Arizona State star Ben Hawkins died on Monday, the Eagles said. He was 73.

A third-round pick of the Eagles out of ASU in 1966, Hawkins spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Philadelphia, where he played 102 games (67 starts) from 1966-73. He is tied for ninth in team history in receiving TDs (32), 10th in receiving yards (4,764) and 19th in receptions (261).

His single-season career high of 1,265 receiving yards in 1967 is the fifth-best mark in team history.

Hawkins was a versatile two-way player (receiver, defensive back, return specialist) for Frank Kush at Arizona State from 1963 through 1965 and earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a defensive back in 1965. He led the 1964 and '65 Sun Devils in both receptions and interceptions.

He later coached in the USFL for the Arizona Outlaws and San Antonio Gunslingers.

He is survived by his longtime partner of 38 years Mary Duggan and his two children, Benjamin Michael and Nichole Tamara.