Chris Rose joins The Loose Cannons to talk MLB Playoffs

On Wednesday, Chris Rose joined Mike Costa and Steve Hartman onThe Loose Cannons to discuss the Major League Baseball playoffs. Rose said that it is no secret that Major League Baseball and their networks would like to see a matchup of twobig-market teams in the World Series.It is simply good for business. However, that does not mean that Chris, a lifelong Cleveland fan, is rooting for such a thing to happen.

Rose andThe Loose Cannons also had a discussion as to whether Major League Baseball would be able to take advantage of the controversy that is currently surrounding the NFL. They all seemed to agree that a spike in the popularity of Major League Baseball would occur if the drama and excitement of the upcoming World Series replicated last year's, when the Cubs broke an 108 year championship drought. However, there are still concerns in the baseball realm that make such a spike difficult, such as the slow pace of play in the playoffs. Chris Rose also notes that even though the NFL has seen a drop in viewership, it is still by far the most popular sport.