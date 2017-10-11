Chiefs keep hold to top spot in AP power rankings

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's only unbeaten team this season.

And the Green Bay Packers have been almost as good.

So it's little surprise that they held onto the top two spots in the latest AP Pro32 poll .

Kansas City remained the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 12 first-place votes for 384 points Tuesday in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Chiefs beat Houston on Sunday night and will look to stay unbeaten when they host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"The only question they've left is whether (quarterback) Alex Smith or (running back) Kareem Hunt is the MVP so far," said Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

And the Packers are still No. 2 after Aaron Rodgers rallied them past the Cowboys 35-31.

"Tom Brady may be the most accomplished quarterback ever, but is there anyone better to watch than Aaron Rodgers? He was at his magical best -- again -- in a spectacular 35-31 win over the Cowboys," said Newsday's Bob Glauber.

The Philadelphia Eagles jumped four spots to No. 3 after routing Arizona. The Eagles get a quick start on Week 6 when they face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

"(Eagles QB Carson) Wentz is the real deal," said Fox Sports' John Czarnecki.

The Panthers also moved up four spots to No. 5. The two 4-1 teams meet in Charlotte in one of the top matchups of the week.

"Led by a rejuvenated Cam Newton, Carolina has climbed to the top of the NFL's toughest division with a 3-0 road mark and a knack for pulling out close wins," said SB Nation Radio's Ira Kaufman.

Atlanta remained at No. 4 after its bye week and Denver slipped a spot to No. 6 after its week off.

New England inched up one to No. 7 and plays the rival Jets on Sunday in an unexpected matchup of first-place teams in the AFC East.

Seattle moved up six spots to No. 8 after holding off the Los Angeles Rams, who fell one spot to No. 11.

Detroit dropped three places to No. 9 after its comeback attempt fell short in a loss to the Panthers.

The Steelers plummeted seven places to No. 10 after Ben Roethlisberger's career-high five interceptions in a 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, alone atop the AFC South at 3-2, jumped 10 places to No. 13.

Minnesota moved six places to No. 12 and will host the Packers on Sunday.