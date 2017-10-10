Vince Young Talks About His Favorite Texas - Oklahoma Memory | The Scoop
For more from Red River Rivalry Week, check out Kaime and Grubes this week from the State Fair of Texas as we get ready for Texas vs. Oklahoma this weekend. #Boomer #HookEm
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
For more from Red River Rivalry Week, check out Kaime and Grubes this week from the State Fair of Texas as we get ready for Texas vs. Oklahoma this weekend. #Boomer #HookEm