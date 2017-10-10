Someone thinks Dak Prescott should have taken a knee, Cowherd completely disagrees
Someone suggested Dak Prescott should have taken a knee instead of scoring against Green Bay.
Colin Cowherd explains why that idea is incredibly dumb.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Someone suggested Dak Prescott should have taken a knee instead of scoring against Green Bay.
Colin Cowherd explains why that idea is incredibly dumb.