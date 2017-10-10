Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Someone thinks Dak Prescott should have taken a knee, Cowherd completely disagrees

FoxSports

Someone suggested Dak Prescott should have taken a knee instead of scoring against Green Bay.

Colin Cowherd explains why that idea is incredibly dumb.

