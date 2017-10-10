Pelicans guard Rondo to miss 4 to 6 weeks after surgery

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The New Orleans Pelicans say veteran guard Rajon Rondo is expected to be sidelined about four to six weeks following surgery on Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury.

Rondo's injury occurred during New Orleans' preseason game at Oklahoma City on Friday night.

The Pelicans say Rondo traveled after the injury to Philadelphia, where he was operated on by sports hernia specialist Dr. William Meyers.

The Pelicans acquired Rondo as a free agent this summer. He was expected to start in the back court alongside guard Jrue Holiday. New Orleans now must decide which of several other guards on the roster, including E'Twaun Moore, should slide into the starting backcourt while Rondo is out.

New Orleans opens its regular season in Memphis on Oct. 18.