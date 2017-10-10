Marlins hire Gary Denbo as vice president of scouting and player development

MIAMI (AP) -- Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has begun restructuring his front office by hiring a former mentor, Gary Denbo, as vice president of scouting and player development.

Denbo will oversee player development and amateur scouting. He spent the past eight seasons with the New York Yankees, including the past three as vice president of player development, overseeing a farm system that ranks among the best in baseball.

Jeter was a minor leaguer in the early 1990s when he first met Denbo, who was a coach in the Yankees' minor league system. Denbo has had many jobs with the Yankees and also worked for the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays.

Last week, Jeter's group closed on its purchase of the Marlins, who announced the hiring Tuesday.