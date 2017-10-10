If you had to block Lawrence Taylor, you'd of stayed on bench, too!

Welcome to the NFL rookie!

Hear/watch (up top) the fantastic tale of NFL Hall-of-Fame running back Eric Dickerson describing his attemptsto 'block' fellow Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, perhaps the greatest outside linebacker to every play the game, during Dickerson's rookie season with the Rams in 1983.

That season, Dickerson setrookie records for most rushing yards (1,808) and most rushing touchdowns(18. His efforts earned him All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.