2 WNBA players denied visas into Turkey with Russian team

WNBA players Emma Cannon and Brionna Jones have been denied visas for entry into Turkey with their Russian team this week, fallout from a diplomatic dispute between the United States and Turkey.

The two players told The Associated Press in texts Tuesday that they were at the Moscow airport when the team president told them they wouldn’t be allowed to enter Turkey. Cannon and Jones are members of the Russian team Nadezhda in the winter to supplement their income.

The U.S. on Sunday suspended the issuing of visas for Turkish citizens hoping to visit or study in the United States after Turkey arrested U.S. consulate employee Metin Topuz last week on allegations of espionage.

Turkey immediately halted visa services in the U.S. in response.

Jones plays for the Connecticut Sun and Cannon for the Phoenix Mercury.