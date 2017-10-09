Video could land Miami Dolphins assistant coach in hot water

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at an office desk.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. It's unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public.

The 55-year-old Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase's staff in Miami last year.

The video appears to show Foerster snorting the substance into his nose though a rolled-up $20 bill. He notes "those big grains falling" as residue lands on the desk.

The video surfaced hours after the Dolphins (2-2) beat Tennessee 16-10 on Sunday. Foerster's line has played poorly this season, and the Dolphins rank last in the league in points and yards per game.