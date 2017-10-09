Orlando Magic sign rookie free agent Rodney Purvis

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Rodney Purvis, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Monday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Orlandos roster now stands at 20 players (listed below).

Purvis (64, 205, 2/14/94) played in 137 career games (100 starts) during four years at both North Carolina State (2012-13) and the University of Connecticut (2014-17), averaging 11.6 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 29.1 minpg. Last season, he appeared in 33 games (32 starts), averaging 13.8 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 2.5 apg. and 1.03 stlpg. in 36.9 minpg. As a sophomore (2014-15), Purvis led the Huskies in scoring during the postseason, averaging 17.8 ppg., and was named to the 2015 American Athletic Conferences All-Tournament Team.

Purvis will wear #15 for the Magic.