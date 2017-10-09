Nikola Vucevic grabs 14 boards but Magic drop preseason game to Mavericks

MAVERICKS 99, MAGIC 96

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 16 points, Harrison Barnes added 14 and Dirk Nowitzki added 10 for Dallas.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for the Magic, which got 19 from Jonathon Simmons.

MAGIC: Nikola Vucevic grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. … Augustin was 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Mo Speights had 15 points after shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

MAVERICKS: Smith also had seven assists and six rebounds. … J.J. Barea was very effective, eight points and nine rebounds. … Nowitzki made 4 of his 7 shots.

UP NEXT: Orlando (2-2) vists San Antonio on Tuesday. Dallas (3-1) visits Atlanta on Thursday at Georgia Tech.