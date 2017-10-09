NFL Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle dead at 90, LSU says
New York Giants and Louisiana State University star Y.A. Tittle, a two-time NFL MVP who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Sunday night, the school said.
