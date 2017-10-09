Justise Winslow's late bucket caps Heat's rally in preseason win over Hornets

HEAT 109, HORNETS 106

Justise Winslow's layup with 23.7 seconds left put Miami ahead for good, as the Heat rallied in the final minutes.

Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson each scored 18 for Miami, which got 13 from Dion Waiters and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside. Malik Monk scored 19 and Dwight Howard had 16 for Charlotte.

HORNETS: All-Star guard Kemba Walker left early in the third quarter after getting hit in the face, and Jeremy Lamb left with groin soreness. … Charlotte had a 29-14 edge in points off turnovers, but was 5 for 26 from 3-point range.

HEAT: James Johnson was called for a Flagrant-1 after a hard foul on Howard in the third quarter. The two slapped hands afterward, clearly without animosity. … The rookie learning curve for Bam Adebayo continued, after he had three fouls in three first-half minutes and the Heat were outscored by 10 in that stretch.

UP NEXT: Miami (2-2) hosts Washington on Wednesday. Charlotte (1-2) hosts Boston on Wednesday.