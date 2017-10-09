Florida Panthers sign Mike Matheson to 8-year contract extension

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday the club has signed defenseman Mike Matheson to an eight-year contract extension.

"Mike is an important part of our team's young core and we are thrilled that he has decided to remain a Panther for the long-term," said Tallon. "He is a dynamic and intelligent defenseman with impeccable character and work ethic. Mike has developed into a difference maker on our blue line and will be an important player and leader for the Panthers for many years to come."

Matheson, 23, recorded 17 points (7-10-17) in 81 games during his 2016-17 rookie season and logged the most even-strength ice time of all Panthers defensemen (1453:51). The 6-foot-2, 192-pound native of Pointe-Claire, Quebec, logged the second most short-handed minutes among all Panthers players on Florida's second-ranked penalty kill (210:21). His seven goals tied him for second among all rookie defensemen in goals, while ranking second among rookie blueliners in shots (179).

He has played in 87 career NHL games, all with Florida. In five career playoff games, Matheson has registered one point.

The former Boston College Eagle (2012-2015) was voted the top defenseman in the 2016 IIHF World Championship, recording six points (2-4-6) in 10 games en route to a gold medal with Team Canada. Matheson won a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2017 World Championship posting seven points (1-6-7) in 10 games.

Matheson was originally selected by Florida in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.