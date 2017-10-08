Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Marathon sees first American winner in 15 years

Galen Rupp of the United States won the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. It was the first time since 2002 an American has won the men's Chicago Marathon.

Galen Rupp won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday to become the first American winner in 15 years.

Rupp finished in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 20 seconds.  Khalid Khannouchi was the last U.S. winner in 2002.

Kenya's Abel Kirui was second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Kenya's Bernard Kipyego was third.

Galen Rupp left, of the United States celebrates with second place finisher Abel Kirui of Kenya after winning the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won the women's race in 2:18:31. Kenya's Brigid Kosgei was second, and American Jordan Hasay third.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual race more than a million spectators lined the route.