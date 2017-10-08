Aikman: Packers win over Cowboys was 'unbelievable'
Troy Aikman, who was in Dallas to call today's game between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, talks about the 'unbelievable' comeback orchestrated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Troy Aikman, who was in Dallas to call today's game between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, talks about the 'unbelievable' comeback orchestrated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.