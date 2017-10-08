Expand / Collapse search
Aikman: Packers win over Cowboys was 'unbelievable'

Troy Aikman, who was in Dallas to call today's game between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, talks about the 'unbelievable' comeback orchestrated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

PHOTOS: Rodgers, Packers pick up 35-31 comeback win over Cowboys

