David Irving: 'I'm hungry to return to the Dallas Cowboys'

David Irving is returning from suspension this weekend to make his first appearance of the season for the Dallas Cowboys.

His return to the defensive line will be a much needed addition for a defense that is looking to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

DallasCowboys.com caught up with Irving, who talked about how excited he is to return to the field and looks back at his 2016 game against the Packers that is considered his breakout performance as a member of the Cowboys.

David Irving is "hungry" to return to the #DallasCowboys @TayStern shares more from the @ATT Media Center. pic.twitter.com/LNAZEeG7hI — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 5, 2017

