Is Jon Jones still one of the best fighters in MMA? Demetrious Johnson says yes

Jon Jones UFC career is likely over, but that doesn't mean he's lost the respect of other MMA fighters.

Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse'Johnson said he still considers Jones to be one of the best in the sport.

Jones, who defeated Daniel Cormier by KO at UFC 214, had the decision overturned when it was discovered his A and B samples tested positive for a banned substance.

With Jones' past indiscrections, it's likely he will face at least a four-year ban from the UFC.