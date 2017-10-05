Heat struggle from deep, get outrebounded in preseason loss to Nets

NETS 107, HEAT 88

Jeremy Lin scored 16 points and the Nets outrebounded the Heat 62-37 in their second straight preseason victory.

Tyler Johnson had 21 points and nine rebounds for Miami, while Hassan Whiteside added 19 points and nine boards.

HEAT: The Heat were a dismal 4 for 28 (14 percent) from 3-point range. … Erik Spoelstra started the same five (Rodney McGruder, James Johnson, Whiteside, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic) as Miami's preseason opener against Atlanta, saying that group asked for a second chance even though he felt they didn't play well. … Dragic scored 12 points but fellow starting guard Waiters had two on 1-for-8 shooting.

NETS: D'Angelo Russell scored nine points, going 4 for 14 from the field and 1 for 7 from 3-point range. … Reserve Sean Kilpatrick had 14 points and seven rebounds. … Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Swingmen Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe remained sidelined with ankle injuries.

UP NEXT: Miami (1-1) visits Orlando on Saturday. Brooklyn (2-0) hosts New York on Sunday.