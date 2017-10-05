Chargers waive Koo, re-sign Nick Novak

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed kicker Nick Novak, waiving rookie Younghoe Koo after just four games.

The Chargers (0-4) made the moves Thursday.

Novak is a 13-year NFL veteran who has kicked for eight franchises, including the San Diego Chargers from 2011-14. He made 101 of his 117 field goal attempts for the Chargers before spending the past two seasons with Houston.

Novak was released by the Texans last month after losing a competition with Ka'imi Fairbairn, the former UCLA kicker.

Koo became the fourth NFL player born in South Korea after winning the job in a camp competition with incumbent Josh Lambo.

Koo went 3 for 6 on field goal attempts for Los Angeles. The Georgia Southern product's potential tying field goal was blocked in the Chargers' season opener at Denver.

Koo then missed two field goals in their 19-17 loss to Miami one week later, including a 44-yarder at the final gun.