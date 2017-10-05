Buccaneers without LBs Kwon Alexander, Lavonte David against Patriots

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- New England star tight end Rob Gronkowski is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thigh injury.

The Super Bowl champions added Gronkowski to the injury report after practice Wednesday, listing him as questionable. He's second on the team this season with 20 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebackers Kwon Alexander (hamstring) and Lavonte David (ankle) are inactive for the Bucs, who are also without safeties Keith Tandy (hip) and T.J. Ward (hip).

Defensive back Eric Rowe, running back Rex Burkhead, linebacker Harvey Langi, defensive lineman Alan Branch and offensive linemen LaAdrian Waddle and Cole Croston are inactive for the Patriots.

Tackle Leonard Wester, center Joe Hawley and defensive tackle Sealver Siliga are inactive for Tampa Bay.

107

View Gallery





Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | Reinhold Matay