Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic lead Magic past Mavericks in home preseason debut

MAGIC 112, MAVERICKS 89

Aaron Gordon had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points in Orlando's home preseason debut. Dallas' Dennis Smith, the No. 9 overall pick in the June' draft scored all 13 of his team-high points in the first half on a night when the Mavericks left most of their starters and veterans at home.

DALLAS: The Mavericks brought a skeleton crew into Amway Center with several of the veterans and coach Rick Carlisle not making the trip on a preseason back-to-back. Starters Dirk Nowitzki, Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes did not make the trip along with veteran reserves Nerlens Noel, J.J. Barea, Josh McRoberts and Devin Harris. Carlisle did not make the trip because he was ill. Associate head coach Melvin Hunt stood in for Carlisle.

ORLANDO: Rookie first-round draft pick Jonathan Isaac struggled in his home debut, converting just one of five from the field to finish with just two points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in 17 minutes. Recent Hall of Fame inductee and former Magic star Tracy McGrady sat courtside. … Forward Adreian Payne suffered a fractured left hand during Tuesday night's practice. Payne is a two-way player for the Magic, who appeared in 18 games last season with Minnesota.

UP NEXT: The Mavericks (2-1) are off until Monday when they will host Orlando. The Magic (1-1) will host the Miami Heat on Saturday night.